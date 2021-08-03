Manufacturers work to build talent pipeline with workers hard to find
A labor shortage in the manufacturing industry was inevitable due to an aging workforce. The pandemic made things even worse. Much of the aging workforce retired earlier than planned due to Covid-19, said Stephen Tucker, president and CEO of Northland Workforce Training Center. There was no “pipeline of young people” to step in. Plus, extended unemployment benefits deterred some from aggressively seeking jobs, he said.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0