Paysafe to acquire PagoEfectivo and expand in LATAM

Capitolis, the SaaS-powered network that efficiently links global market participants to new sources of capital in a regulatory-sound manner, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire LMRKTS, an industry-leading multilateral optimization and compression provider. The proposed acquisition is scheduled to close in the month of August, subject to certain closing conditions. Already a market leader in bilateral compression, structured financing solutions and novations, this proposed acquisition will allow Capitolis to provide banks, asset managers, and hedge funds with the broadest and most complete trade compression solutions available in the market.