Paysafe to acquire PagoEfectivo and expand in LATAM
UK-based payments platform Paysafe has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PagoEfectivo, a Peru-based alternative payments (APM) platform. For Paysafe, this latest investment is a strategic foothold in Latin America. Paysafe’s core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions; it offers over 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.thepaypers.com
