Saviynt and Deloitte expand partnership to offer cloud identity solutions

Princeton Identity (PI), a leading developer of iris and face biometric identity solutions, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services—also named among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Service on the Fortune 1000 list. Together, the companies will address the need for solutions that provide secure use of confidential information as it is accessed by a remote workforce. With companies seeking greater operational agility and flexibility for workers, there is tremendous demand for practical methods and technological tools to administer Zero Trust protocols. Zero Trust is an IT paradigm that assumes nothing, and nobody can be trusted, including individuals who have received authorization to operate within the network. The Princeton Identity / EPAM collaborative effort is uniquely suited to deliver solutions compliant with industry best practices and reliant on proven, top-tier technologies.