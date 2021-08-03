Saviynt and Deloitte expand partnership to offer cloud identity solutions
US-based enterprise identity cloud platform Saviynt has announced its technology platform is now available as a managed service with Deloitte. The expansion delivers Saviynt’s identity governance, privileged access, and access risk analytics capabilities to organisations as a managed service through Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ Platform, bringing together Saviynt’s technology and Deloitte’s experience in providing strategic business solutions.thepaypers.com
Comments / 0