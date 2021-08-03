Cancel
Tagging people in photos, but who is it?

By Dave Frederick
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying tag - Last week I posted a Facebook album of a Cape hockey camp. One photo showed a young girl driving a field hockey ball. Tara N. Brown, whom I know, tagged Katie Johnson Allen in the photo. I used the photo in the print edition identifying the player as Katie Johnson Allen, except the little girl is Emerson Allen, the daughter of Katie. Both Katie and Emerson will get one free ticket and two name tags each for my end-of-career banquet celebration of misnamed, misspelled and misidentified people. There are some doozers. You don’t have to imagine; you already know.

