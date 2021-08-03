Our education system needs to confront the racial bias issue - for society's sake

This is a column by Opinion Editor Adam Van Brimmer. Ignorance is top of mind this week as Savannah-area K-12 students go back to school. Parents have the normal “summer slide” concerns, such as rusty math skills and poor grammar. Teachers and administrators know they’ll be dealing with tardiness and disciplinary issues as kids get back into the school routine, especially with many in Savannah-Chatham returning to the schoolhouse for the first time since March 2020.