Modifieds, Street Stock/Thunder Cars, Stock Compacts, Crown Vics, Pro Compacts and Midwest Karting Association will be at Mt. Lawn Speedway this coming Sunday (Aug. 8). Modifieds will headline the evening’s activities just off the 48th running of the Raintree 100. The Mods have averaged over 22 cars in all five events at Mt. Lawn in 2021 and another full field is expected this Sunday.