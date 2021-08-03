Inside Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s long career at Carlyle

RICHMOND — The first thing most Virginians know about Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin is that he is rich. Very rich. Youngkin has so much money that when he retired last year as co-chief executive of the Carlyle Group, he could afford to turn his back on more than $100 million in unvested stock options. With a fortune that already topped $300 million, he’s using those resources to help bankroll his run for governor, blanketing the airwaves with early and frequent advertising.