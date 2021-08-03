Cancel
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich artist's sculptures displayed at the dump are created from other people's trash

By Rosemarie T. Anner
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnee-deep among old golf clubs with splintered wood and tennis rackets bereft of webbing, Michael Manning is having a field day at the Holly Hill Resource Recovery Facility on Holly Hill Lane in Greenwich. Manning has been a studio artist for all of his professional life, but the reason he’s there every morning at 8 a.m. is because he is now creating sculptures out of raw material.

