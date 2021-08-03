Cancel
Apache Pinot Makes It To The Organization's Top Shelf For Real-Time Big Data Analytics

phoronix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being started by LinkedIn and open-source now for more than a half-decade while incubating at the Apache Software Foundation the past three years, Apache Pinot is the latest project graduating to become a top-level Apache project. Apache Pinot is a distributed big data analytics infrastructure focused on real-time analytics...

