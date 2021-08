What’s in a name? Depending on the context, it could mean the world, or it could mean nothing. A number denoting the generation or model of a smartphone can be critical, but, depending on how it’s used, a “Pro” and an “XL” could mean the same thing anyway. That is the dichotomy that fans of Google’s Pixel phones now find themselves in after the company itself accidentally revealed that the larger and potentially better-equipped Pixel 6 could be called the Pixel 6 XL after all.