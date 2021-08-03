Cancel
Simone Biles sticks landing in balance beam, wins Olympic bronze

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO, Japan — Simone Biles stuck the landing and won a bronze medal. The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final. Biles drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health.

