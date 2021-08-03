Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modesto, CA

Pedestrian Killed on Highway 99

By Carlos Rodriguez
centralvalleytv.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTURLOCK – A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a motor vehicle on Highway 99 early Tuesday morning. Early reports indicate an off duty officer located the pedestrian shortly before 3:00am on the highway who had been apparently struck by a vehicle. The incident happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near the West Main Street exit. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

www.centralvalleytv.net

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Turlock, CA
City
Oakdale, CA
Modesto, CA
Traffic
Modesto, CA
Accidents
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Univision#Fox#Telemundo#Injures Motorcyclist#Mustang#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Modesto, CAcentralvalleytv.net

Two People Shot in Modesto Parking Lot

MODESTO – Two people were left in serious condition following a shooting in a parking lot early Sunday morning. The shooting happened shortly after midnight in a parking lot near the intersection of Yosemite Boulevard and Riverside Drive. Police arrived and found a man and a woman who had been shot.
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Person Dies After 2-Car Crash In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A person has died after a crash involving two cars in Stockton Tuesday night. Stockton police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near Pershing Avenue and Rose Marie Lane. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several people from both vehicles were taken to the hospital as a result. One of the drivers later died from her injuries at the hospital, police say. No information about that person, other than that she was a female, has been released at this point. Police say the occupants from the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

1 dead, 5 injured in collision on Highway 50

TWIN BRIDGES — One driver was killed and five people injured Thursday, July 22, in a three-car collision that closed Highway 50 for hours. Around 5 p.m. Thursday, the driver of a 2006 Saturn was reported to be driving aggressively westbound on Highway 50 near Tamarack Pines Road and Sierra-at-Tahoe Road. California Highway Patrol investigators said the driver of the Saturn was speeding and unsafely passing other vehicles when they lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane.
Auburn, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash on Bell Road in Auburn, California

On Friday, July 30, 2021, one person was killed, and at least one other sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Auburn, per a report from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The collision happened on Bell Road east of New Airport. Reports indicate that a white Nissan Rogue struck a...
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: Man killed when crash throws him off I-280 overpass

SAN JOSE — A man died after being thrown from a freeway overpass when two cars that were stopped for a crash on Interstate 280 were hit by another driver early Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the northbound lanes just...
Antioch, CAL.A. Weekly

Children Injured in Crash on Highway 4 [Antioch, CA]

ANTIOCH, CA (August 3, 2021) – A vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Antioch sends five children and one adult to a hospital, Thursday morning. The incident happened around 7:06 A.M. on July 26, when a Toyota Camry collided with a van in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 west of Hillcrest Avenue, according to the CHP.
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Fire Truck On Way To Fire Involved In Crash

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after an early morning crash involving a fire truck in Stockton. The crash happened on Pershing Avenue, near March Lane. Stockton Fire says one of its crews was heading to a fire on Sonoma Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Monday when the truck was involved in a crash with another car. As a result of the crash, the back of the fire truck where a firefighter sits, called the “tiller,” went sailing through a nearby building with a firefighter in it. That firefighter and the driver from the other car were taken to the hospital. None of the other three firefighters in the truck were hurt. Stockton Fire says the injured firefighter is alert and oriented and will be going into surgery soon. The other driver hurt is expected to be OK. Pershing Avenue will remain closed as police investigate.
Fulton, CAPress Democrat

Suspected drunken driver crashes into CHP patrol car on Highway 12

A suspected drunken driver found a surefire way to get arrested Friday, sideswiping a CHP patrol car near the intersection of Highway 12 and Fulton Road. The solo male driver, Dana Thomas, 59, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The CHP’s Santa Rosa office had not determined Thomas’ place of residence as of Saturday afternoon.
Gilroy, CAGilroy Dispatch

Woman dies in Highway 152 traffic collision

A 60-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Highway 152 east of Gilroy July 31, according to authorities. About 11:15am, the California Highway Patrol received a call reporting a collision on State Route 152 just west of the intersection of Lover’s Lane in Santa Clara County. Upon arrival, CHP officers determined a two-vehicle collision had occurred, involving a 2015 Chrysler 200 and 2009 Honda Fit, according to a press release from the CHP.
San Leandro, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Passenger Killed; Driver Arrested In Horrific Early Saturday Morning 880 Off-Ramp Crash

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A passenger was killed and a driver injured and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in an early Saturday morning solo crash on the Davis Street off-ramp of I-880 in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it got calls reporting the crash at 2:57 a.m. Units arriving on scene located a silver Nissan Altima on its left side resting on the concrete retaining wall facing in a southerly direction. Just after 3:00 AM this morning, ACFD B04 E10, E13 & R24 were dispatched to a traffic collision at the Davis St...
Modesto, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Man, Elk Grove Woman Killed In Stanislaus County Motorcycle Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A man and a woman have died after a motorcycle crash near Modesto late Tuesday night. California Highway Patrol says, just before 10:30 p.m., a motorcycle rider lost control and crashed on Santa Fe Avenue, just north of South Avenue. Two people were on the motorcycle, a 53-year-old Stockton man (the driver) and a 20-year-old woman from Elk Grove. Officers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was used to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto but also later died from her injuries. Both people were wearing helmets, police say. Their names have not been released at this point. Investigators believe the motorcycle was speeding at the time of the crash, but they’re also looking into whether another vehicle was possibly involved. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.
Modesto, CAcentralvalleytv.net

One Arrested, Guns Recovered

MODESTO – Police arrested one person Thursday night and recovered two firearms during a perimeter search. At about 11:00pm a Modesto Police Officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Roselawn Avenue and Western Way. The driver stopped the vehicle on the sidewalk along Western Way and several passengers fled on foot.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Palm Springs

One person is dead after being hit by a car this morning. Police responded to the scene on Sunrise Way between E Vista Chino and Sandalwood Way around 5:30 a.m. Authorities say a man in a wheelchair was struck by a car and died at the scene. The man was later identified by the coroner's The post Pedestrian in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Modesto, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run In Modesto; Suspect’s Vehicle Identified

MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives have identified the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead in Modesto on Monday. Photo of the suspect’s vehicle. (Credit: CHP Modesto) California Highway Patrol says, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of River Road and Ryder Way to investigate a reported collision. At the scene, officers found a bicyclist lying injured in the road. The bicyclist was soon pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. Investigators believe the bicyclist was heading westbound on River Road when someone in a black, early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe ran into him. On Wednesday, a surveillance photo of the supsect’s vehicle was released. Later in the day, detectives announced that they had identified and found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. CHP did not say if the suspect had been identified. The name of the bicyclist killed has also not yet been released. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.

Comments / 1

Community Policy