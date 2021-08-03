Pedestrian Killed on Highway 99

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after an early morning crash involving a fire truck in Stockton. The crash happened on Pershing Avenue, near March Lane. Stockton Fire says one of its crews was heading to a fire on Sonoma Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Monday when the truck was involved in a crash with another car. As a result of the crash, the back of the fire truck where a firefighter sits, called the “tiller,” went sailing through a nearby building with a firefighter in it. That firefighter and the driver from the other car were taken to the hospital. None of the other three firefighters in the truck were hurt. Stockton Fire says the injured firefighter is alert and oriented and will be going into surgery soon. The other driver hurt is expected to be OK. Pershing Avenue will remain closed as police investigate.