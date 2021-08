BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting off the day with warmer temperatures with most of us in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing increasing cloud cover moving in from the west. We are watching a disturbance that will sweep into the Southeast today and tomorrow. The disturbance will help to generate additional showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Plan for a small chance for isolated showers this morning mainly in west Alabama. We will likely end up with a mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s by noon. Temperatures will be like yesterday with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will likely increase this afternoon and evening with the best chance for showers and storms in west Alabama. Rain chance is up to 40% today. Storms that develop today could produce heavy rainfall and lightning. Severe threat looks very low for today. Plan for southerly winds today at 5-10 mph. Showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible late this evening as the system pushes to the east. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 70s by 8 PM.