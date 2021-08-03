Cancel
Rupture of wet mantle wedge by self-promoting carbonation

By Atsushi Okamoto ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5757-6279
Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 151 (2021) Cite this article. More than one teramole of carbon per year is subducted as carbonate or carbonaceous material. However, the influence of carbonation/decarbonation reactions on seismic activity within subduction zones is poorly understood. Here we present field and microstructural observations, including stable isotope analyses, of carbonate veins within the Higuchi serpentinite body, Japan. We find that the carbon and oxygen isotope compositions of carbonate veins indicate that carbonic fluids originated from organic materials in metasediments. Thermodynamic calculations reveal that carbonation of serpentinite was accompanied by a solid volume decrease, dehydration, and high magnesium mobility. We propose that carbonation of the mantle wedge occurs episodically in a self-promoting way and is controlled by a solid volume contraction and fluid overpressure. In our conceptual model, brittle fracturing and carbonate precipitation were followed by ductile flow of carbonates and hydrous minerals; this might explain the occurrence of episodic tremor and slip in the serpentinized mantle wedge.

#Upper Mantle#Carbonate#Carbonation#Metamorphism#Cascadia
Earth ScienceScience Now

Temperature sensitivity of permafrost carbon release mediated by mineral and microbial properties

Temperature sensitivity (Q10) of permafrost carbon (C) release upon thaw is a vital parameter for projecting permafrost C dynamics under climate warming. However, it remains unclear how mineral protection interacts with microbial properties and intrinsic recalcitrance to affect permafrost C fate. Here, we sampled permafrost soils across a 1000-km transect on the Tibetan Plateau and conducted two laboratory incubations over 400- and 28-day durations to explore patterns and drivers of permafrost C release and its temperature response after thaw. We find that mineral protection and microbial properties are two types of crucial predictors of permafrost C dynamics upon thaw. Both high C release and Q10 are associated with weak organo-mineral associations but high microbial abundances and activities, whereas high microbial diversity corresponds to low Q10. The attenuating effects of mineral protection and the dual roles of microbial properties would make the permafrost C-climate feedback more complex than previously thought.

