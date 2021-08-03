Cancel
Localized management of non-indigenous animal domesticates in Northwestern China during the Bronze Age

By Petra Vaiglova
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe movements of ancient crop and animal domesticates across prehistoric Eurasia are well-documented in the archaeological record. What is less well understood are the precise mechanisms that farmers and herders employed to incorporate newly introduced domesticates into their long-standing husbandry and culinary traditions. This paper presents stable isotope values (δ13C, δ15N) of humans, animals, and a small number of plants from the Hexi Corridor, a key region that facilitated the movement of ancient crops between Central and East Asia. The data show that the role of animal products in human diets was more significant than previously thought. In addition, the diets of domestic herbivores (sheep/goat, and cattle) suggest that these two groups of domesticates were managed in distinct ways in the two main ecozones of the Hexi Corridor: the drier Northwestern region and the wetter Southeastern region. Whereas sheep and goat diets are consistent with consumption of naturally available vegetation, cattle exhibit a higher input of C4 plants in places where these plants contributed little to the natural vegetation. This suggests that cattle consumed diets that were more influenced by human provisioning, and may therefore have been reared closer to the human settlements, than sheep and goats.

ScienceNature.com

Observation-based early-warning signals for a collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a major ocean current system transporting warm surface waters toward the northern Atlantic, has been suggested to exhibit two distinct modes of operation. A collapse from the currently attained strong to the weak mode would have severe impacts on the global climate system and further multi-stable Earth system components. Observations and recently suggested fingerprints of AMOC variability indicate a gradual weakening during the last decades, but estimates of the critical transition point remain uncertain. Here, a robust and general early-warning indicator for forthcoming critical transitions is introduced. Significant early-warning signals are found in eight independent AMOC indices, based on observational sea-surface temperature and salinity data from across the Atlantic Ocean basin. These results reveal spatially consistent empirical evidence that, in the course of the last century, the AMOC may have evolved from relatively stable conditions to a point close to a critical transition.
CancerNature.com

Ursodeoxycholic acid suppresses the malignant progression of colorectal cancer through TGR5-YAP axis

The Hippo/YAP pathway plays an important role in the development of cancers. Previous studies have reported that bile acids can activate YAP (Yes Associated Protein) to promote tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) is a long-established old drug used for cholestasis treatment. So far, the effect of UDCA on YAP signaling in colorectal cancer (CRC) is not well defined. This study means to explore relationship of UDCA and YAP in CRC. UDCA suppressed YAP signaling by activating the membrane G-protein-coupled bile acid receptor (TGR5). TGR5 mainly regulated cAMP/PKA signaling pathway to inhibit RhoA activity, thereby suppressing YAP signaling. Moreover, the restoration of YAP expression alleviated the inhibitory effect of UDCA on CRC cell proliferation. In AOM/DSS-induced CRC model, UDCA inhibited tumor growth in a concentration-dependent manner and decreased expression of YAP and Ki67. UDCA plays a distinguished role in regulating YAP signaling and CRC growth from the primary bile acids and partial secondary bile acids, demonstrating the importance of maintaining normal intestinal bile acid metabolism in cancer patients. It also presents a potential therapeutic intervention for CRC.
ScienceNature.com

Downregulated developmental processes in the postnatal right ventricle under the influence of a volume overload

The molecular atlas of postnatal mouse ventricular development has been made available and cardiac regeneration is documented to be a downregulated process. The right ventricle (RV) differs from the left ventricle. How volume overload (VO), a common pathologic state in children with congenital heart disease, affects the downregulated processes of the RV is currently unclear. We created a fistula between the abdominal aorta and inferior vena cava on postnatal day 7 (P7) using a mouse model to induce a prepubertal RV VO. RNAseq analysis of RV (from postnatal day 14 to 21) demonstrated that angiogenesis was the most enriched gene ontology (GO) term in both the sham and VO groups. Regulation of the mitotic cell cycle was the second-most enriched GO term in the VO group but it was not in the list of enriched GO terms in the sham group. In addition, the number of Ki67-positive cardiomyocytes increased approximately 20-fold in the VO group compared to the sham group. The intensity of the vascular endothelial cells also changed dramatically over time in both groups. The Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis of the downregulated transcriptome revealed that the peroxisome proliferators-activated receptor (PPAR) signaling pathway was replaced by the cell cycle in the top-20 enriched KEGG terms because of the VO. Angiogenesis was one of the primary downregulated processes in postnatal RV development, and the cell cycle was reactivated under the influence of VO. The mechanism underlying the effects we observed may be associated with the replacement of the PPAR-signaling pathway with the cell-cycle pathway.
Earth ScienceNature.com

Poleward eddy-induced warm water transport across a shelf break off Totten Ice Shelf, East Antarctica

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 153 (2021) Cite this article. Ice mass loss in the Wilkes Land sector of East Antarctica and the Amundsen and Bellingshausen Sea sectors of West Antarctica has contributed to a rise in sea levels over several decades. The massive continental ice behind the Totten Ice Shelf, equivalent to a few meters of sea-level rise, is grounded well below sea level and therefore, potentially vulnerable to oceanic heat. Here, we present analyses of comprehensive hydrographic observations at the continental slope and shelf break regions off Totten Ice Shelf. We provide robust evidence that the relatively warm Circumpolar Deep Water that originates at intermediate depths in the Antarctic Circumpolar Current is transported efficiently towards the shelf break by multiple cyclonic eddies. We propose that these semi-permanent cyclonic circulations play a critical role in transporting the available ocean heat towards Totten Ice Shelf, and melting it from underneath, thus eventually influencing the global climate.
ElectronicsNature.com

A mechatronic shape display based on auxetic materials

Shape displays enable people to touch simulated surfaces. A common architecture of such devices uses a mechatronic pin-matrix. Besides their complexity and high cost, these matrix displays suffer from sharp edges due to the discreet representation which reduces their ability to render a large continuous surface when sliding the hand. We propose using an engineered auxetic material actuated by a smaller number of motors. The material bends in multiple directions, feeling smooth and rigid to touch. A prototype implementation uses nine actuators on a 220 mm square section of material. It can display a range of surface curvatures under the palm of a user without aliased edges. In this work we use an auxetic skeleton to provide rigidity on a soft material and demonstrate the potential of this class of surface through user experiments.
Beauty & FashionNature.com

Reconfigurable artificial microswimmers with internal feedback

Self-propelling microparticles are often proposed as synthetic models for biological microswimmers, yet they lack the internally regulated adaptation of their biological counterparts. Conversely, adaptation can be encoded in larger-scale soft-robotic devices but remains elusive to transfer to the colloidal scale. Here, we create responsive microswimmers, powered by electro-hydrodynamic flows, which can adapt their motility via internal reconfiguration. Using sequential capillary assembly, we fabricate deterministic colloidal clusters comprising soft thermo-responsive microgels and light-absorbing particles. Light absorption induces preferential local heating and triggers the volume phase transition of the microgels, leading to an adaptation of the clusters’ motility, which is orthogonal to their propulsion scheme. We rationalize this response via the coupling between self-propulsion and variations of particle shape and dielectric properties upon heating. Harnessing such coupling allows for strategies to achieve local dynamical control with simple illumination patterns, revealing exciting opportunities for developing tactic active materials.
ScienceNature.com

Structural dynamics of single SARS-CoV-2 pseudoknot molecules reveal topologically distinct conformers

The RNA pseudoknot that stimulates programmed ribosomal frameshifting in SARS-CoV-2 is a possible drug target. To understand how it responds to mechanical tension applied by ribosomes, thought to play a key role during frameshifting, we probe its structural dynamics using optical tweezers. We find that it forms multiple structures: two pseudoknotted conformers with different stability and barriers, and alternative stem-loop structures. The pseudoknotted conformers have distinct topologies, one threading the 5′ end through a 3-helix junction to create a knot-like fold, the other with unthreaded 5′ end, consistent with structures observed via cryo-EM and simulations. Refolding of the pseudoknotted conformers starts with stem 1, followed by stem 3 and lastly stem 2; Mg2+ ions are not required, but increase pseudoknot mechanical rigidity and favor formation of the knot-like conformer. These results resolve the SARS-CoV-2 frameshift signal folding mechanism and highlight its conformational heterogeneity, with important implications for structure-based drug-discovery efforts.
Public HealthNature.com

Agent-based analysis of contagion events according to sourcing locations

The first human infected with the Covid-19 virus was traced to a seafood market in Wuhan, China. Research shows that there are comparable types of viruses found in different and mutually distant areas. This raises several questions: what if the virus originated in another location? How will future waves of epidemics behave if they originate from different locations with a smaller/larger population than Wuhan? To explore these questions, we implement an agent-based model within fractal cities. Cities radiate gravitational social attraction based on their Zipfian population. The probability and predictability of contagion events are analyzed by examining fractal dimensions and lacunarity. Results show that weak gravitational forces of small locations help dissipate infections across country quicker if the pathogen had originated from that location. Gravitational forces of large cities help contain infections within them if they are the starting locations for the pathogen. Greater connectedness and symmetry allow for a more predictable epidemic outcome since there are no obstructions to spreading. To test our hypothesis, we implement datasets from two countries, Sierra Leone and Liberia, and two diseases, Ebola and Covid-19, and obtain the same results.
AgricultureNature.com

Conservation agriculture increases the soil resilience and cotton yield stability in climate extremes of the southeast US

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 155 (2021) Cite this article. Climate extremes pose a global threat to crop security. Conservation agriculture is expected to offer substantial climate adaptation benefits. However, synergistic effects of conservation practices on yield during normal versus extreme climates and underlying regulatory mechanisms remain elusive. Here, we analyze 29-years of climate data, cotton (Gossypium hirsutum L.) yield, and soil data under 32 management practices in Tennessee, USA. We find that long-term no-tillage enhanced agroecosystem resilience and yield stability under climate extremes and maximized yield under favorable climate. We demonstrate that no-tillage benefits are tied with enhanced soil structural stability and organic carbon. No-tillage enhanced the effectiveness of legume cover crop in stabilizing cotton yield during relatively dry or wet, and dry years, while nitrogen fertilizer rate and precipitation timing, controlled yield stability in wetter years. Our findings provide evidence-based insights into how management strategies can enhance agroecosystem resilience and production stability in climate extremes.
ScienceNature.com

The formation of impact coesite

Coesite in impact rocks is traditionally considered a retrograde product formed during pressure release by the crystallisation of an amorphous phase (either silica melt or diaplectic glass). Recently, the detailed microscopic and crystallographic study of impact ejecta from Kamil crater and the Australasian tektite strewn field pointed in turn to a different coesite formation pathway, through subsolidus quartz-to-coesite transformation. We report here further evidence documenting the formation of coesite directly from quartz. In Kamil ejecta we found sub-micrometric single-coesite-crystals that represent the first crystallization seeds of coesite. Coesite in Australasian samples show instead well-developed subeuhedral crystals, growing at the expenses of hosting quartz and postdating PDF deformation. Coesite (010) plane is most often parallel to quartz {10–11} plane family, supporting the formation of coesite through a topotactic transformation. Such reaction is facilitated by the presence of pre-existing and shock-induced discontinuities in the target. Shock wave reverberations can provide pressure and time conditions for coesite nucleation and growth. Because discontinuities occur in both porous and non-porous rocks and the coesite formation mechanism appears similar for small and large impacts, we infer that the proposed subsolidus transformation model is valid for all types of quartz-bearing target rocks.
ScienceNature.com

Timing the evolution of antioxidant enzymes in cyanobacteria

The ancestors of cyanobacteria generated Earth’s first biogenic molecular oxygen, but how they dealt with oxidative stress remains unconstrained. Here we investigate when superoxide dismutase enzymes (SODs) capable of removing superoxide free radicals evolved and estimate when Cyanobacteria originated. Our Bayesian molecular clocks, calibrated with microfossils, predict that stem Cyanobacteria arose 3300–3600 million years ago. Shortly afterwards, we find phylogenetic evidence that ancestral cyanobacteria used SODs with copper and zinc cofactors (CuZnSOD) during the Archaean. By the Paleoproterozoic, they became genetically capable of using iron, nickel, and manganese as cofactors (FeSOD, NiSOD, and MnSOD respectively). The evolution of NiSOD is particularly intriguing because it corresponds with cyanobacteria’s invasion of the open ocean. Our analyses of metalloenzymes dealing with reactive oxygen species (ROS) now demonstrate that marine geochemical records alone may not predict patterns of metal usage by phototrophs from freshwater and terrestrial habitats.
ScienceNature.com

Aflatoxins are natural scavengers of reactive oxygen species

The role of aflatoxins (AFs) in the biology of producing strains, Aspergillus sect. Flavi, is still a matter of debate. Over recent years, research has pointed to how environmental factors altering the redox balance in the fungal cell can switch on the synthesis of AF. Notably, it has been known for decades that oxidants promote AF synthesis. More recent evidence has indicated that AF synthesis is controlled at the transcriptional level: reactive species that accumulate in fungal cells in the stationary growth phase modulate the expression of aflR, the main regulator of AF synthesis—through the oxidative stress related transcription factor AP-1. Thus, AFs are largely synthesized and secreted when (i) the fungus has exploited most nutritional resources; (ii) the hyphal density is high; and (iii) reactive species are abundant in the environment. In this study, we show that AFs efficiently scavenge peroxides and extend the lifespan of E. coli grown under oxidative stress conditions. We hypothesize a novel role for AF as an antioxidant and suggest its biological purpose is to extend the lifespan of AFs-producing strains of Aspergillus sect. Flavi under highly oxidizing conditions such as when substrate resources are depleted, or within a host.
CancerNature.com

Arsenene-mediated multiple independently targeted reactive oxygen species burst for cancer therapy

The modulation of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels is crucial for cellular homeostasis and determination of cellular fate. A sublethal level of ROS sustains cell proliferation, differentiation and promotes tumor metastasis, while a drastic ROS burst directly induces apoptosis. Herein, surface-oxidized arsenene nanosheets (As/AsxOy NSs) with type II heterojunction are fabricated with efficient ·O2− and 1O2 production and glutathione consumption through prolonging the lifetime of photo-excited electron-hole pairs. Moreover, the portion of AsxOy with oxygen vacancies not only catalyzes a Fenton-like reaction, generating ·OH and O2 from H2O2, but also inactivates main anti-oxidants to cut off the “retreat routes” of ROS. After polydopamine (PDA) and cancer cell membrane (M) coating, the engineered As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs serve as an intelligent theranostic platform with active tumor targeting and long-term blood circulation. Given its narrow-band-gap-enabled in vivo fluorescence imaging properties, As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs could be applied as an imaging-guided non-invasive and real-time nanomedicine for cancer therapy.
Earth ScienceNature.com

A subduction influence on ocean ridge basalts outside the Pacific subduction shield

The plate tectonic cycle produces chemically distinct mid-ocean ridge basalts and arc volcanics, with the latter enriched in elements such as Ba, Rb, Th, Sr and Pb and depleted in Nb owing to the water-rich flux from the subducted slab. Basalts from back-arc basins, with intermediate compositions, show that such a slab flux can be transported behind the volcanic front of the arc and incorporated into mantle flow. Hence it is puzzling why melts of subduction-modified mantle have rarely been recognized in mid-ocean ridge basalts. Here we report the first mid-ocean ridge basalt samples with distinct arc signatures, akin to back-arc basin basalts, from the Arctic Gakkel Ridge. A new high precision dataset for 576 Gakkel samples suggests a pervasive subduction influence in this region. This influence can also be identified in Atlantic and Indian mid-ocean ridge basalts but is nearly absent in Pacific mid-ocean ridge basalts. Such a hemispheric-scale upper mantle heterogeneity reflects subduction modification of the asthenospheric mantle which is incorporated into mantle flow, and whose geographical distribution is controlled dominantly by a “subduction shield” that has surrounded the Pacific Ocean for 180 Myr. Simple modeling suggests that a slab flux equivalent to ~13% of the output at arcs is incorporated into the convecting upper mantle.
AnimalsNature.com

Securing genetic integrity in freshwater pearl mussel propagation and captive breeding

Securing genetic integrity is of key importance in conservation-oriented captive breeding programs releasing juveniles into the wild. This is particularly true for species such as the endangered freshwater pearl mussel (Margaritifera margaritifera) for which a number of captive breeding facilities has been established in Europe. The core objective of this study was to compare the genetic constitution of 29 cohorts of captive-bred freshwater pearl mussels from five different breeding facilities in Austria, France, Luxembourg and Germany, with their original 14 source populations from nine major European drainages, based on microsatellite markers. Captive-bred mussels represented 11 different genetic clusters, suggesting an important contribution of the breeding stations to securing the genetic diversity of the species. In almost all cases, the cultured offspring closely resembled the genetic constitution of the source mussels as revealed from the STRUCTURE analysis and the generally high assignment of offspring to the original source populations. The majority of captive-bred cohorts had an increased inbreeding coefficient and decreased genetic variability compared to their source populations as measured by AR and HO. Highest numbers of deformed juveniles coincided with very low levels of HO < 0.05. Since erosion of genetic diversity in captive breeding was mostly evident in individual year-cohorts, long-term breeding over multiple years can minimize such effects. The systematic selection of priority populations for conservation, effective breeding strategies avoiding effects of in- and outbreeding by genetically informed selection of parent individuals, and a network of collaboration among the different breeding facilities would be very useful to increase resilience and effectiveness.
ScienceNature.com

Valence band engineering of GaAsBi for low noise avalanche photodiodes

Avalanche Photodiodes (APDs) are key semiconductor components that amplify weak optical signals via the impact ionization process, but this process’ stochastic nature introduces ‘excess’ noise, limiting the useful signal to noise ratio (or sensitivity) that is practically achievable. The APD material’s electron and hole ionization coefficients (α and β respectively) are critical parameters in this regard, with very disparate values of α and β necessary to minimize this excess noise. Here, the analysis of thirteen complementary p-i-n/n-i-p diodes shows that alloying GaAs with ≤ 5.1 % Bi dramatically reduces β while leaving α virtually unchanged—enabling a 2 to 100-fold enhancement of the GaAs α/β ratio while extending the wavelength beyond 1.1 µm. Such a dramatic change in only β is unseen in any other dilute alloy and is attributed to the Bi-induced increase of the spin-orbit splitting energy (∆so). Valence band engineering in this way offers an attractive route to enable low noise semiconductor APDs to be developed.
EnvironmentNature.com

Stress relaxation arrested the mainshock rupture of the 2016 Central Tottori earthquake

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 156 (2021) Cite this article. After a large earthquake, many small earthquakes, called aftershocks, ensue. Additional large earthquakes typically do not occur, despite the fact that the large static stress near the edges of the fault is expected to trigger further large earthquakes at these locations. Here we analyse ~10,000 highly accurate focal mechanism solutions of aftershocks of the 2016 Mw 6.2 Central Tottori earthquake in Japan. We determine the location of the horizontal edges of the mainshock fault relative to the aftershock hypocentres, with an accuracy of approximately 200 m. We find that aftershocks rarely occur near the horizontal edges and extensions of the fault. We propose that the mainshock rupture was arrested within areas characterised by substantial stress relaxation prior to the main earthquake. This stress relaxation along fault edges could explain why mainshocks are rarely followed by further large earthquakes.
ElectronicsNature.com

Efficient and large-area all vacuum-deposited perovskite light-emitting diodes via spatial confinement

With rapid advances of perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs), the large-scale fabrication of patterned PeLEDs towards display panels is of increasing importance. However, most state-of-the-art PeLEDs are fabricated by solution-processed techniques, which are difficult to simultaneously achieve high-resolution pixels and large-scale production. To this end, we construct efficient CsPbBr3 PeLEDs employing a vacuum deposition technique, which has been demonstrated as the most successful route for commercial organic LED displays. By carefully controlling the strength of the spatial confinement in CsPbBr3 film, its radiative recombination is greatly enhanced while the nonradiative recombination is suppressed. As a result, the external quantum efficiency (EQE) of thermally evaporated PeLED reaches 8.0%, a record for vacuum processed PeLEDs. Benefitting from the excellent uniformity and scalability of the thermal evaporation, we demonstrate PeLED with a functional area up to 40.2 cm2 and a peak EQE of 7.1%, representing one of the most efficient large-area PeLEDs. We further achieve high-resolution patterned perovskite film with 100 μm pixels using fine metal masks, laying the foundation for potential display applications. We believe the strategy of confinement strength regulation in thermally evaporated perovskites provides an effective way to process high-efficiency and large-area PeLEDs towards commercial display panels.
ScienceNature.com

An omics-based framework for assessing the health risk of antimicrobial resistance genes

Antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) are widespread among bacteria. However, not all ARGs pose serious threats to public health, highlighting the importance of identifying those that are high-risk. Here, we developed an ‘omics-based’ framework to evaluate ARG risk considering human-associated-enrichment, gene mobility, and host pathogenicity. Our framework classifies human-associated, mobile ARGs (3.6% of all ARGs) as the highest risk, which we further differentiate as ‘current threats’ (Rank I; 3%) - already present among pathogens - and ‘future threats’ (Rank II; 0.6%) - novel resistance emerging from non-pathogens. Our framework identified 73 ‘current threat’ ARG families. Of these, 35 were among the 37 high-risk ARGs proposed by the World Health Organization and other literature; the remaining 38 were significantly enriched in hospital plasmids. By evaluating all pathogen genomes released since framework construction, we confirmed that ARGs that recently transferred into pathogens were significantly enriched in Rank II (‘future threats’). Lastly, we applied the framework to gut microbiome genomes from fecal microbiota transplantation donors. We found that although ARGs were widespread (73% of genomes), only 8.9% of genomes contained high-risk ARGs. Our framework provides an easy-to-implement approach to identify current and future antimicrobial resistance threats, with potential clinical applications including reducing risk of microbiome-based interventions.
ScienceNature.com

Swimming, flying, and diving behaviors from a unified 2D potential model

Animals swim in water, fly in air, or dive into water to find mates, chase prey, or escape from predators. Even though these locomotion modes are phenomenologically distinct, we can rationalize the underlying hydrodynamic forces using a unified fluid potential model. First, we review the previously known complex potential of a moving thin plate to describe circulation and pressure around the body. Then, the impact force in diving or thrust force in swimming and flying are evaluated from the potential flow model. For the impact force, we show that the slamming or impact force of various ellipsoid-shaped bodies of animals increases with animal weight, however, the impact pressure does not vary much. For fliers, birds and bats follow a linear correlation between thrust lift force and animal weight. For swimming animals, we present a scaling of swimming speed as a balance of thrust force with drag, which is verified with biological data. Under this framework, three distinct animal behaviors (i.e., swimming, flying, and diving) are similar in that a thin appendage displaces and pressurizes a fluid, but different in regards to the surroundings, being either fully immersed in a fluid or at a fluid interface.

