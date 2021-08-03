Cancel
Energy Industry

No COVID-19 climate silver lining in the US power sector

By Max Luke ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5949-8136
Recent studies conclude that the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic decreased power sector CO2 emissions globally and in the United States. In this paper, we analyze the statistical significance of CO2 emissions reductions in the U.S. power sector from March through December 2020. We use Gaussian process (GP) regression to assess whether CO2 emissions reductions would have occurred with reasonable probability in the absence of COVID-19 considering uncertainty due to factors unrelated to the pandemic and adjusting for weather, seasonality, and recent emissions trends. We find that monthly CO2 emissions reductions are only statistically significant in April and May 2020 considering hypothesis tests at 5% significance levels. Separately, we consider the potential impact of COVID-19 on coal-fired power plant retirements through 2022. We find that only a small percentage of U.S. coal power plants are at risk of retirement due to a possible COVID-19-related sustained reduction in electricity demand and prices. We observe and anticipate a return to pre-COVID-19 CO2 emissions in the U.S. power sector.

Agriculture

Conservation agriculture increases the soil resilience and cotton yield stability in climate extremes of the southeast US

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 155 (2021) Cite this article. Climate extremes pose a global threat to crop security. Conservation agriculture is expected to offer substantial climate adaptation benefits. However, synergistic effects of conservation practices on yield during normal versus extreme climates and underlying regulatory mechanisms remain elusive. Here, we analyze 29-years of climate data, cotton (Gossypium hirsutum L.) yield, and soil data under 32 management practices in Tennessee, USA. We find that long-term no-tillage enhanced agroecosystem resilience and yield stability under climate extremes and maximized yield under favorable climate. We demonstrate that no-tillage benefits are tied with enhanced soil structural stability and organic carbon. No-tillage enhanced the effectiveness of legume cover crop in stabilizing cotton yield during relatively dry or wet, and dry years, while nitrogen fertilizer rate and precipitation timing, controlled yield stability in wetter years. Our findings provide evidence-based insights into how management strategies can enhance agroecosystem resilience and production stability in climate extremes.
Energy Industry

US LNG deliveries increased week-over-week

More export potential is possible with the addition of new capacity from Cheniere's Sabine Pass terminal. The US Energy Department said August 5 that exports of gas in liquefied form increased week-over-week. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that 21 vessels left LNG export terminals between July 29 and...
Energy Industry

Drought leads Brazil to import more LNG

The US Energy Department reported that H1 LNG imports far surpassed the five-year average. The US Energy Department said August 5 that severe drought in Brazil is curbing hydroelectricity capacity and leading to increased imports of LNG as a stop-gap measure. The Energy Information Administration (EIA), part of the energy...
Marcellus, NY

Lack of NatGas Investment Leading World Down Path to Energy Crisis

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. In something of a strange twist, the Bloomberg News service is sounding the alarm that the world is headed for a shortage of natural gas. Bloomberg hates fossil fuels and anything to do with them. Yet they now sense an impending shortage of natural gas and it's causing the Bloomies some existential angst. Bloomberg reports natgas prices in Europe have "surged more than 1,000%" since May 2020 with no end in sight. Earth to Bloomberg: Europe has no one to blame but themselves. They don't want our "fracked gas." Let them buy Putin's pipelined gas at extortionist rates.
Energy Industry

Editorial: Coal industry continues to shrink

In a report that probably surprised no one, the Energy Information Administration reported last week that more coal mines in the United States closed than new ones went into production. What may have been surprising was the ratio of almost 4-to-1 between closures and opening. The EIA reported 151 mines...
Energy Industry

The US power sector is halfway to net zero emissions, but it gets harder now, analysts say

The U.S. power sector's significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation over the past 15 years is an indication of what bolder efforts can be achieved by other economic sectors. But reaching economy-wide net zero carbon emissions comes with costs, challenges and uncertainties, researchers, power system analysts, utilities and the business sector agree.
Public Health

Climate, COVID-19 crises reveal U.S. systemic shortcoming: media

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Climate calamities and the COVID-19 rampage have exposed a systemic shortcoming that is now plaguing the United States, said an article published recently by the Boston Globe Media. Climate change "speaks to this country's decades-long inability to address an accumulating crisis," said the article titled...
Economy
Axios

The silver lining in the "disappointing" GDP report

U.S. GDP grew at a 6.5% annualized rate during the second quarter, a pace that fell short of some economists' expectations. But a closer look at the numbers suggests the report was far from disappointing. Why it matters: If the shortfall in GDP growth were due to a shortfall in...
Public Health

The latest on the rise of Covid-19 in US

Pfizer plans to apply for authorization of a third vaccine dose as soon as August. Pfizer anticipates applying for emergency use authorization of a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine as soon as next month, Dr. Mikael Dolsten, who leads worldwide research, development and medical for Pfizer, said during a company earnings call on Wednesday morning.
Energy Industry

Exxon Is Eying a 'Net Zero' Carbon Goal

Does Exxon see the writing on the wall? Exxon Mobil Corp could be working to cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods previously scoffed at the idea of carbon reduction targets made by European rivals as nothing more than a "beauty competition," but Woods and others on Exxon's board are now taking a more serious look at cutting emissions in face of growing pressures from investors after a proxy fight this year with an active hedge fund that resulted in the election of three new members to the company's board, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Traffic

Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends

(Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy. Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are near an all-time high for this time of year.
Energy Industry

Wright: Reduce Emissions and Fix the Grid by Incentivizing Better Natural Gas Infrastructure

This summer, as hot temperatures put stress on our state's electrical grid, Texas officials are continuing to reflect on the important lessons we learned from Winter Storm Uri. One perhaps stands above the rest: preparation for the unexpected is a daily commitment. We cannot adequately manage crises if we do not constantly assess and invest in the resources and infrastructure necessary to protect our energy systems.
Energy Industry

What is the DOE Hydrogen Energy Earthshots Initiative?

In June, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced an Energy Earthshots Initiative designed to speed innovation, research and deployment of clean energy technologies at scale. "First up: Hydrogen Shot, which sets an ambitious yet achievable cost target to accelerate innovations and spur demand of clean hydrogen. Clean hydrogen is a game changer. It will help decarbonize high-polluting heavy-duty and industrial sectors, while delivering good-paying clean energy jobs and realizing a net-zero economy by 2050," Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a release.
Economy

What Emerging Climate Tech Sectors Are Ready for Growth?

After 30 years of R&D and commercial proof, hundreds of billions in institutional dollars are pouring into now-conventional tech like wind, solar and batteries. But there's a whole class of technologies that are ready to scale. And investors who are increasingly ready to back them. As we heard in our...
Energy Industry

US utility Exelon to cut emissions by 50%

The company said it would work to cut back on methane emissions and electrify its fleet to meet its objectives. US utility company Exelon said August 4 it would pursue its carbon-reduction goals by electrifying its vehicle fleet, utilising clean electricity and cutting methane leaks from its infrastructure. Exelon Utilities,...
Traffic

Analysis-Winter is coming: temperature extremes fuel global gas rally

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global gas prices are expected to break records this winter as a hot northern hemisphere summer leaves inventories low in key markets, just as green energy drives ramp up in new regions. Benchmark Dutch natural gas prices in northwest Europe have surged 80% in the past three...

