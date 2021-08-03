Illumina iSeq 100 and MiSeq exhibit similar performance in freshwater fish environmental DNA metabarcoding
Environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis is a method of detecting DNA from environmental samples and is used as a biomonitoring tool. In recent studies, Illumina MiSeq has been the most extensively used tool for eDNA metabarcoding. The Illumina iSeq 100 (hereafter, iSeq), one of the high-throughput sequencers (HTS), has a relatively simple workflow and is potentially more affordable than other HTS. However, its utility in eDNA metabarcoding has still not been investigated. In the present study, we applied fish eDNA metabarcoding to 40 water samples from river and lake ecosystems to assess the difference in species detectability and composition between iSeq and MiSeq. To check differences in sequence quality and errors, we also assessed differences in read changes between the two HTS. There were similar sequence qualities between iSeq and MiSeq. Significant difference was observed in the number of species between two HTS, but no difference was observed in species composition between the two HTS. Additionally, the species compositions in common with the conventional method were the same between the two HTS. According to the results, using the same amplicon library for sequencing, two HTS would exhibit a similar performance of fish species detection using eDNA metabarcoding.www.nature.com
Comments / 0