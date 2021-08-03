Cancel
Environment

Record winter winds in 2020/21 drove exceptional Arctic sea ice transport

By Mallett, R. D. C., Stroeve, J. C., Cornish, S. B., Crawford, A. D., Lukovich, J. V., Serreze, M. C., Barrett, A. P., Meier, W. N., Heorton, H. D. B. S., Tsamados, M.
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 149 (2021) Cite this article. The volume of Arctic sea ice is in decline but exhibits high interannual variability, which is driven primarily by atmospheric circulation. Through analysis of satellite-derived ice products and atmospheric reanalysis data, we show that winter 2020/21 was characterised by anomalously high sea-level pressure over the central Arctic Ocean, which resulted in unprecedented anticyclonic winds over the sea ice. This atmospheric circulation pattern drove older sea ice from the central Arctic Ocean into the lower-latitude Beaufort Sea, where it is more vulnerable to melting in the coming warm season. We suggest that this unusual atmospheric circulation may potentially lead to unusually high summer losses of the Arctic’s remaining store of old ice.

