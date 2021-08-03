Cancel
Environment

Green infrastructure can limit but not solve air pollution injustice

By Viniece Jennings ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2872-5551
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Outdoor air pollution contributes to millions of deaths worldwide yet air pollution has differential exposures across racial/ethnic groups and socioeconomic status. While green infrastructure has the potential to decrease air pollution and provide other benefits to human health, vegetation alone cannot resolve health disparities related to air pollution injustice. We discuss how unequal access to green infrastructure can limit air quality improvements for marginalized communities and provide strategies to move forward.

#Green Infrastructure#Environmental Stewardship
