Green infrastructure can limit but not solve air pollution injustice

Between 2002 and 2017, China’s gross domestic product grew by 284%, but this surge was accompanied by a similarly prodigious growth in energy consumption, air pollution and air pollution-related deaths. Here we use a combination of index decomposition analysis and chemical transport modelling to quantify the relative influence of eight different factors on PM2.5-related deaths in China over the 15-year period from 2002 to 2017. We show that, over this period, PM2.5-related deaths increased by 0.39 million (23%) in China. Emission control technologies mandated by end-of-pipe control policies avoided 0.87 million deaths, which is nearly three-quarters (71%) of the deaths that would have otherwise occurred due to the country’s increased economic activity. In addition, energy-climate policies and changes in economic structure have also became evident recently and together avoided 0.39 million deaths from 2012 to 2017, leading to a decline in total deaths after 2012, despite the increasing vulnerability of China’s ageing population. As advanced end-of-pipe control measures have been widely implemented, such policies may face challenges in avoiding air pollution deaths in the future. Our findings thus suggest that further improvements in air quality must not only depend on stringent end-of-pipe control policies but also be reinforced by energy-climate policies and continuing changes in China’s economic structure.