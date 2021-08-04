Cancel
Charlotte, NC

2 fatally hit by light rail train at memorial for man killed in crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A week after a man was killed in a crash with a Charlotte light rail train, two relatives attending a memorial at the site of the crash were fatally struck by a light rail train, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a report of two pedestrians struck by a blue line train Tuesday around 5:15 a.m. near South Boulevard and Hebron Street.

Pablo Tiquiram, 29, and Jose Chilambalam Tiquiram, 20, were walking north on the southbound tracks when they were struck by CATS Lynx train 317, which was pulling train 306 and heading south. They died at the scene.

Both men, who police say were impaired by alcohol, were at the site holding a memorial for Baltazar Tiquiram Us, who was also killed in a crash involving a light rail train on July 26 at the same location.

All safety mechanisms for the CATS line were working. The investigation is ongoing.

(WATCH BELOW: Reporter Anthony Kustura’s LIVE update from the scene)

The city has a plan to eliminate traffic deaths, including those involving light rail trains, by the year 2030. In the past week alone, three people have lost their lives in the area.

[ READ MORE: Driver killed in crash with light rail train drove around crossing arms, police say ]

Tuesday’s collision had people like Lyft driver Cashundra Watson shook up.

“It’s scary,” she said. “Being on the road, especially for me being a Lyft driver, having others in my car -- my top priority is keeping them safe.”

Other neighbors told Channel 9 that the crossing arms are only down for about 30 seconds while the light rail trains pass. CATS said it conducts routine inspections on all their equipment.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates on this story.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman hit by LYNX train in south Charlotte)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

