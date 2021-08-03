Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Sustained Heavy Rains To Pummel San Antonio Until Midweek: National Weather Service

By Chris Morris
texasbreaking.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustained incremental weather will continue to pummel across San Antonio until Wednesday, the National Weather Service has said in its latest weather bulletin. In issuing the storm warning, the NWS, which has been posting weather updates on its social media pages, also hinted at the Hill Country as likely to be at the receiving end of more storms, which could possibly move into the I-35 corridor late Monday afternoon and night as it moves south by Tuesday morning.

