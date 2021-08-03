Cancel
Law Enforcement

Police Blotter

By Morning Times Staff
Morning Times
 3 days ago

An Athens woman faces theft, resisting arrest and drug possession charges after a theft was reported at the Athens Township Walmart on July 3 at 5:38 p.m. Athens Township Police identified the woman as 31-year-old Jessica Lynn Netherton. Upon arrival an officer met with asset protection and they told the officer that Netherton attempted to steal approximately $66 worth of merchandise. The officer went to search Netherton for more stolen merchandise but as she reached out her bag to the officer she attempted to make a run for the door. The officer grabbed Netherton and she continued to resist until being put in handcuffs. An officer searched her bag and found four snort straws, a metal pick and .35 grams of methamphetamine. Also located in the bag was a smoking pipe and a clear glass jar containing suspected methamphetamine residue.

