I Just Discovered the Leggings That Get Me Through All My Favorite Workouts

I have gear for just about everything: running, biking, and training. But as much as I love having pieces for every single one of my activities, what I really love is something that can tackle it all. That's why I've been on the hunt for a pair of leggings that can make it through my 10-mile run one day and then my favorite HIIT class the next — all without slipping, chafing, bunching, or otherwise getting in the way of my activity of the day.