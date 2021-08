Losing things stopped being cute a long time ago. Bluetooth trackers connect to a dedicated app on your smartphone or tablet to help you pinpoint the exact location of your belongings. They’ve been around for a while, with Tile the big name player for a number of years, but in the last year Apple, Samsung and Vodafone have all launched their own versions. Most location trackers use Bluetooth but this year we’re seeing accessories using GPS, NFC and UWB (Ultra-wideband) technologies in the name of accuracy. (For the sake of our heads not exploding, we’ll use Bluetooth trackers as a catch all term.)