Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Author Correction: Deglacial water-table decline in Southern California recorded by noble gas isotopes

By Alan M. Seltzer ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2870-1215
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13693-2, published online 16 December 2019. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article included an incorrect Supplementary Data file, in which, the second sheet of the Excel workbook had misaligned sample IDs with corresponding data. The HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of Supplementary Data; the original incorrect version of Supplementary Data can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isotopes#Noble Gas#Creative Commons License#Reproduction#Supplementary Data#Html#University Of California#Usa Alan M Seltzer#Usa Wesley R Danskin#Columbia University#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Wildlifepctonline.com

More Formosan Termite Infestations Confirmed in Southern California

RANCHO SANTA FE and HIGHLAND PARK, Calif. — Two more new Formosan subterranean termite (Coptotermes formosanus) infestations in Southern California were confirmed by Dr. Chow-Yang Lee and researchers from his lab at the University of California, Riverside Department of Entomology. Joshua Clements, owner of Already a Better Choice Termite &...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Undersea rocks yield earthquake clues

Earthquakes shake and rattle the world every day. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has estimated the number of earthquakes at some half a million a year, with some 100,000 that can be felt, and about 100 that cause damage. Some of these powerful temblors have devastated nations, cutting short thousands of lives and costing billions of dollars for economic recovery.
California StateDaily Breeze

Drug testing job candidates is decreasing in Southern California

Getting a job these days doesn’t always involve a plastic bottle and a trip to the bathroom. With recreational marijuana use legal in California, and at least 17 other states and Washington D.C., some employers are making changes and will no longer require some job candidates to be screened for drugs and alcohol.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Levodopa inhibits the development of lens-induced myopia in chicks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70271-z, published online 06 August 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Table 1, some of the values for “Concentration (% w/v)” and “Amount Given (mg/day)” were incorrectly reported. In Table 1, in the ‘Concentration’ column, for Levodopa/Spiperone/Lens (line 13) and Levodopa/Spiperone/Diffuser (line...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The origin of hysteresis and memory of two-phase flow in disordered media

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-020-00492-1, published online 4 December 2020. The Supplementary Information (Supp. Note 3) was amended to replace a minus sign with a plus in Eq. (21). This affects the expression of the effective width \(w_e\) in Eq. (22), also appearing as Eq. (7) in the article’s Methods. The amended Supplementary Information (SI) includes the corrected equations and a short analysis demonstrating that the snap-off in drainage occurs at the critical external head \(H_c\), in agreement with our simulations. The Methods in the main article was corrected in a similar manner; also, the linear approximation in Eq. (6) was replaced by the exact solution. Below we provide a detailed list of changes to Supplementary Information and main article Methods (by order of appearance):
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic causal modelling of immune heterogeneity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91011-x, published online 31 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [D79/543369/D-OTH/170890].”. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [MR/N013867/1].”. The original Article has been...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Inferring ecosystem networks as information flows

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86476-9, published online 29 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the Affiliations given for the author Matteo Convertino were incomplete. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 1 Nexus Group, Faculty and Graduate School of Information Science and Technology, Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Japan.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Sodium nitrite as a corrosion inhibitor of copper in simulated cooling water

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87858-9, published online 16 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where unit “mHz” was incorrectly given as “MHz”. As a result, in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS)’,. “EIS was conducted at 10 mV amplitude signal peak-to-peak...
GoogleNature.com

Author Correction: Reduced dispersibility of flushable wet wipes after wet storage

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86971-z, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The official method to test wet wipe flushability in the USA is the guideline INDA/EDANA GD4 (2018) 'Guidelines for Assessing the Flushability of Disposable Nonwoven Products'. We now clarified that the measurement method to assess flushability utilized in the article deviates from INDA/EDANA GD4 in several major aspects, as described in the new Supplementary File. Therefore, from the change in dispersibility found in the publication no conclusion can be drawn for the dispersibility of commercial wet wipes.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Ethnic variation of oral microbiota in children

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-71422-y, published online 08 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Hunter Panier which was incorrectly given as Panier Hunter. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information files have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. College of...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Cell spheroid fusion: beyond liquid drops model

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Anastasia I. Shpichka which was incorrectly given as Anastasia A. Shpichka. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. FSBSI “Institute of General Pathology and Pathophysiology”, 8, Baltiyskaya st., Moscow, 125315, Russia.
IndustryNature.com

Author Correction: Estimating the photo-fission yield of the Trinity Test

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-61201-0, published online 06 March 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error, where the value of ton (of TNT) unit of energy “14.3” was incorrectly given as “14.5”. As a result, in the Abstract,. “It is estimated that 14.5 ton (t) of...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Following de novo triglyceride dynamics in ovaries of Aedes aegypti during the previtellogenic stage

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89025-6, published online 05 May 2021. In the original version of this Article Veronika Michalkova was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Institute of Parasitology, Biology Centre CAS, Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic’. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Biology, Florida International University, Miami, FL, USA. Institute of...
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: Molecular logic of cellular diversification in the mouse cerebral cortex

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03670-5 Published online 23 June 2021. In this Article, the first name of author Tommaso Biancalani was incorrectly spelled ‘Tommasso’. The original Article has been corrected online. Author information. Author notes. Tommaso Biancalani & Aviv Regev. Present address: Genentech, South San Francisco, CA, USA. These authors contributed...
Energy Industryirei.com

Southern California Gas Co. issues energy hydrogen RFI

Southern California Gas Co. has submitted several research and development initiatives designed to enable low-cost, clean hydrogen to the U.S. Department of Energy’s “Earthshot” Hydrogen Program’s RFI. The submissions are intended to help DOE’s Hydrogen Program prioritize projects that would accelerate clean hydrogen innovations that could reduce emissions, create jobs...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: ICP4-induced miR-101 attenuates HSV-1 replication

In panel E of Figure 6, all images for pcDNA3 are a duplication of the corresponding pcDNA3 images in panel D of Figure 5. Additionally, the image DAPI for pri-mir-101 + pGRSF1-FLAG is a duplication of the image DAPI for pcDNA3 in panel D of Figure 5. The correct Figure 6 appears below.
Mental HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: Primitive visual channels have a causal role in cognitive transfer

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88271-y, published online 22 April 2021. In the original version of this article Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh. Affiliations.
Posted by
TheStreet

Southern California StemCyte Inc. Receives AABB Reaccreditation

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California cord blood therapeutics company StemCyte Inc. has received reaccreditation by AABB. Since 2003, StemCyte has continuously held AABB accreditation, according to Medical Director Lawrence D. Petz, MD. During this recent accreditation cycle, the company received zero nonconformances. StemCyte Inc. receives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy