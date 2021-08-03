Cancel
BOOK RECALLS!

By Dick Wolfsie
Connersville News-Examiner
 3 days ago

Do you have a lot of books in your home that you’ve never read? For my 74th birthday, almost everybody in my family gave me a book. Altogether (I did the math), I was given more than 3,000 pages to read. I went through all the books in my house...

www.newsexaminer.com

Books & Literature
Entertainment
Books & LiteratureFranklin Favorite

Beyond the Books

Working in a library for the better part of two decades has been a tremendous learning experience. In addition to the formal learning, the on-the-job training, and the tips and tricks I’ve picked up during this journey, it also affords the opportunity to learn a lot about what others think about libraries. Often these perspectives come in the form of questions and comments people share when they learn about my chosen profession. Here are a few of the greatest hits:
Bennington, NEdcpostgazette.com

Take a book, leave a book

BENNINGTON — After learning about an organization that fosters a love for reading and creating community by using books, residents in a Bennington neighborhood worked together to build a Little Free Library. Megan Detjens, who lives with her family in the Majestic Pointe neighborhood near 168th and State Streets, said that since Majestic Pointe is a tight-knit community filled with […]
CharitiesDaily Times Leader

Books needed for the Annual Book Sale

For those cleaning out closets, attics, bookshelves and garages, donating books to the Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale is much better than throwing unwanted books away. Donations of books may be taken to the Bryan Public Library Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Books & LiteratureSun-Journal

Book Review

Imagine yourself as small as a pea. You live on a farm and everything that grows can talk. What adventures could you have? In this graphic novel the characters are personified. They act just like a human family. They have problems to deal with and decisions to make. Luckily Pea finds some friends along the way to help him out. Read this book and decide which character is most like you.
San Marcos, TXsanmarcostx.gov

Book Matchmaking

The librarians at the San Marcos Public Library are here to play matchmaker! Take a chance and let us set you up on a book date. If you’re lucky, you may even find your next favorite book! Fill out the linked form to participate. Based on your preferences we will place two books on hold for you. You must have a San Marcos Public Library card to participate.
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

The Book Thief

It’s just a small story really, about, among other things, a girl, some words, an accordionist, some fanatical Germans, a Jewish fist-fighter, and quite a lot of thievery. Set during World War II in Germany, Markus Zusak’s groundbreaking new novel is the story of Liesel Meminger, a foster girl living outside of Munich. Liesel scratches out a meager existence for herself by stealing when she encounters something she can’t resist: books. With the help of her accordion-playing foster father, she learns to read and shares her stolen books with her neighbors during bombing raids – as well as with the Jewish man hidden in her basement before he is marched to Dachau.
Mount Airy, NCMount Airy News

Book Smarts

Now available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:. The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Story Time for children in kindergarten through second grade; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3 and at 1 p.m. there will be “Eric Carle” themed storytimes and crafts; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Mixed Age Story Time, birth to preschool.
EntertainmentGamespot

Night Book

Sign In to follow. Follow Night Book, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Ventura County, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Balancing the books

With the start of school just around the corner, many families are exploring before- and after-school childcare options. While low- and middle-income families may be eligible to receive automatic monthly tax credits of $250 per child over age 5, childcare fees remain a barrier for those who struggle to keep up with the rising cost of living.
Books & Literaturemidfloridanewspapers.com

Digital book collection and book clubs

Some people are sticklers for holding a copy of a book in their hands, or maybe you’re not the biggest fan of technology, but there are some benefits to using ebooks and digital audiobooks aside from the fact that they are offered free for patrons through the Heartland Cooperative. Imagine going on a road trip and not having to worry about switching out CDs or being tied to a CD player when you finally have a copy of that audiobook you’ve been waiting for. Instead, you can just pick up on your audiobook whenever and wherever you are by pressing “play” on your phone.
Greenville, SCtowncarolina.com

Book Bonanza

For bibliophiles from across the Upstate and beyond, there’s been a siren call on an August weekend in Greenville for the past two decades: the Greenville Literacy Association’s (GLA) “Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap” book sale. The sale returns for its 20th year to McAlister Square Aug. 6-8. According...
Hugo, OKHugo Daily News

Books galore...

CHOCTAW NATION RECENTLY donated more than $3,500 worth of books to Hugo Elementary and Intermediate schools. Every book was written by a Native American author and in addition to providing new reading materials to the schools, these books will also help promote diversity among our students. Pictured (left to right): Charlotte Debo, Hugo City Schools District Librarian; Veta Massengale, Hugo…
Ford City, PAleadertimes.com

MEMORIAL BOOKS

The following memorial books have been added to the collections at the Ford City Public Library for May and June: In memory of: Saundra Anthony: “Think Again” given by Ford City Eagles Auxiliary No. 606 Blair Green: “Grit: The power of Passion and Perseverance” given by Ford City Eagles Auxiliary No. 606. James Kiehlmeier: “Home Ice” given by Falcon Lanes […]
Books & Literaturethecheyennepost.com

Artists' Books

University of Wyoming art professor and artist Mark Ritchie curated an annual invitational series, Saturday, July 31, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., featuring renowned artists from Wyoming, across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United Kingdom. It's called Narratives of the Possible: Artists’ Books and is on...
Food SafetyWRBI Radio

McCormick Recalling Popular Blends

STATEWIDE — McCormick & Co. is recalling three popular seasoning blends because of possible salmonella contamination. If you have these McCormick seasonings in your pantry, you might need to toss them out. They are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. The...
KidsConnersville News-Examiner

Want creative, happy kids? Put them on ‘kairos time’

On the way to kindergarten, various accounts hold (with slightly varying details), Orville Wright passed a neighbor’s barn where he found an old, broken-down sewing machine. Fascinated, he spent the day taking apart the contraption. For the next month, rather than attend school, he and a friend hid in the barn and reassembled the machine. When his teacher told young Orville’s father that his son hadn’t been to school, he went to see how the boy was spending his time. Appreciating Orville’s curiosity and ingenuity, the father deemed it time well spent and urged him to continue on.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.

Comments / 0

