BOOK RECALLS!

Some people are sticklers for holding a copy of a book in their hands, or maybe you’re not the biggest fan of technology, but there are some benefits to using ebooks and digital audiobooks aside from the fact that they are offered free for patrons through the Heartland Cooperative. Imagine going on a road trip and not having to worry about switching out CDs or being tied to a CD player when you finally have a copy of that audiobook you’ve been waiting for. Instead, you can just pick up on your audiobook whenever and wherever you are by pressing “play” on your phone.