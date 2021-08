There is hardly a company these days that doesn’t use some kind of cloud environment for storing and exchanging data. Otherwise, modern business would cease to operate. After 2020’s global pandemic, many witnessed or experienced remote work as a viable alternative to full-time presence in the office, and as a result, not everyone is in a rush to return employees to their desks. Meanwhile, those who have returned are not always keen to abandon the handy online collaboration tools they had to master last year. But, as ever, new tools come laden with additional risks.