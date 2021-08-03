Clay Commission Encourages Collins To Move On Hospital
The Clay County Commission supports the city of Celina’s efforts to find a way to reopen the Cumberland River Hospital. City Mayor Luke Collins approached the board after a Monday planning committee meeting, gauging interest in a city-county partnership. Clay County Executive Dale Reagan said he recommended connecting hospital Owner Johnny Presley with Braden Health. The company specializes in reopening rural hospitals and making them profitable again.newstalk941.com
