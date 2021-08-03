Cancel
Clay County, TN

Clay Commission Encourages Collins To Move On Hospital

By Benjamin Armstrong
newstalk941.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clay County Commission supports the city of Celina’s efforts to find a way to reopen the Cumberland River Hospital. City Mayor Luke Collins approached the board after a Monday planning committee meeting, gauging interest in a city-county partnership. Clay County Executive Dale Reagan said he recommended connecting hospital Owner Johnny Presley with Braden Health. The company specializes in reopening rural hospitals and making them profitable again.

newstalk941.com

