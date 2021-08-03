Bobby Lashley Vs. Goldberg WWE Title Match Official For SummerSlam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails, plus an on-site correspondent who attended Raw in Kansas City, Mo. They discuss Bobby Lashley’s response to Goldberg, Nikki’s first week as Raw Champion, Charlotte’s heel work, Karrion Kross beating Keith Lee and what to read into what it means for both wrestlers, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, A.J. Styles, and much more. A broader topic includes whether AEW Dynamite can overtake Raw within the next year in total viewership given the current trajectory of both shows, and what could Vince McMahon do to turn things around. It’s a fun dynamic series of conversations with callers followed by a spirited mailbag segment to close out the show.