Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Bobby Lashley Vs. Goldberg WWE Title Match Official For SummerSlam

By Anthony
TWNP-Wrestling News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Lashley will defend his WWE title against Goldberg at the upcoming PPV. It was made official on this week’s edition of WWE Raw that Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21. Lashley and Goldberg had a confrontation on Raw, which lead to...

www.twnpnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Title#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Wwe Raw#The305mvp#Wwe Summerslam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWWE

Bucks’ Bobby Portis tells Bobby Lashley that he’ll see him this Saturday at WWE Live in Milwaukee

Could it be only a matter of days until WWE Champion Bobby Lashley comes face-to-face with another champion by the same name, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis?. The two Bobbys have sparred on Twitter over the last week ever since the Bucks, who defeated the Phoenix Suns to win this year’s NBA Championship, posted a photo on social media of Portis holding a custom version of The All Mighty’s WWE Title. A playful back-and-forth ensued, leading Portis to suggest that a Bobby vs. Bobby match may be in order.
WWEComicBook

Bray Wyatt Chants Crash Bobby Lashley and Goldberg's WWE Raw Segment

Monday Night Raw opened up with a segment between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP and Goldberg. But while the promos seemed to confirm Lashley and the WWE Hall of Famer would be battling at SummerSlam in a few weeks, fans inside Chicago's Allstate Arena seemed much more interested in something else. Loud chants of "We Want Wyatt!" rang throughout the arena, as fans voiced their frustration over WWE announcing Bray Wyatt's release from the company this past weekend. Wyatt had a bit of history with one of the men in the ring at the time, given that he infamously dropped the Universal Championship to Goldberg back in early 2020.
WWEBleacher Report

Latest WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card Projection and Match Predictions

WWE SummerSlam will hit the grand stage of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 21 with a blockbuster main event pitting Roman Reigns against John Cena for the Universal Championship. That dream match headlines a card that also features Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Goldberg and Nikki...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/26 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Nikki A.S.H.’s championship celebration, Lashley’s response to Goldberg, Tag Team Championship match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Kevin Patrick, Sarah Schreiber. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller and guest cohost Javier Machado of PWTorch.com to...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/26 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lashley responding to Goldberg, Nikki celebrates her Raw Title win

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. -They opened with three minutes of highlights of Charlotte Flair winning the Raw Title at Money in the Bank, then Rhea Ripley challenging her on Raw ending with Nikki A.S.H. cashing in the MITB contract and capturing the title.
WWE411mania.com

Bobby Lashley, Nikki A.S.H. Segments Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw will feature Bobby Lashley responding to Goldberg’s challenge and more. WWE announced on Friday night that Lashley will answer Goldberg’s challenge on the July 26th episode, which takes place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Also announced for the show was Nikki A.S.H....
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Gets Advice From Bobby Lashley, Hacksaw Duggan Set For Horror Con, John Cena The Suicide Squad Shirt

– Nikki A.S.H. is the Raw Women’s Champion after last week’s Raw, and she got some advice from Bobby Lashley ahead of tonight’s episode. A.S.H. posted a video to her Twitter where she was cutting a promo hyping tonight’s show, and after Lashley came up to her. He told her she doesn’t need to cater to the people and should drop the smile, but she didn’t seem receptive to the idea. You can see the video below:
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 7/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Lashley addresses Goldberg, Kross beats Lee, Charlotte vs. Nikki, on-site correspondent, live callers, emails (151 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails, plus an on-site correspondent who attended Raw in Kansas City, Mo. They discuss Bobby Lashley’s response to Goldberg, Nikki’s first week as Raw Champion, Charlotte’s heel work, Karrion Kross beating Keith Lee and what to read into what it means for both wrestlers, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, A.J. Styles, and much more. A broader topic includes whether AEW Dynamite can overtake Raw within the next year in total viewership given the current trajectory of both shows, and what could Vince McMahon do to turn things around. It’s a fun dynamic series of conversations with callers followed by a spirited mailbag segment to close out the show.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Championship Match Set For SummerSlam 2021

As expected, WWE has officially announced that “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg at SummerSlam. Last month, Goldberg made his return to WWE on the July 19 episode of RAW as he interrupted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. In classic Goldberg fashion, he would tell Lashley “I’m Next!”. However, Lashley would take to Twitter with the following:
WWE411mania.com

Should Big E Cash In WWE Money In The Bank On Roman Reigns Or Bobby Lashley?

Last Sunday night was like being a kid at a candy fair for WWE fans. The mark of fans returning to arenas full-time after almost a year and a half of absence from the setting that makes the product so great, a card stacked from top to bottom with great matches that all delivered in their own unique way and most importantly, a show that elevated both the stakes and excitement heading into SummerSlam next month.
WWEringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley Thinks Goldberg Might Not Even Show Up On Monday Night RAW

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling. Goldberg made his return to WWE television on a previous episode of Monday Night RAW and immediately challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, much to the dismay of fans.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Segments Announced For Monday

WWE has announced two segments for next Monday’s RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Charlotte Flair will be on the show to address this week’s non-title loss to RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. As noted, Monday’s RAW main event saw the champ defeat Flair in a No Holds...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Is On Only Fans After Sad Arrest

It was noted recently that the former WWE star Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) been released from jail after spending a year. She had been earning huge money on OnlyFans platform and had boasted a staggering six figures a month. Brock Lesnar ‘Freaked Out’ WWE Star’s Mom. However, things have changed...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Real Name Exposed On Smackdown

John Cena revealed Roman Reigns’ real name was Joe on Smackdown during an opening promo. Roman Reigns real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i. Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown. When you’re a top star within WWE, it’s almost a sure thing that rumors will be flying about you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy