Nearly 80 years after he was killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor, a Somerset sailor is finally home. After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home. At just 18 years old, he was killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor. For decades his family mourned his death, but never had closure, until DNA testing positively identified Helton’s remains. Helton’s remains were flown into northern Kentucky Thursday evening and given a full escort to Somerset. Along the way, tributes were set up in his honor. He was to be buried next to his father.