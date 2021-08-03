Congress must stop deferring on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals
Former President Barack Obama’s program protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children was the right thing to do except in the way it was done: by executive order, instead of by legislation. That was more Congress’ fault than Obama’s, but the fact remains that this urgent protection for young people who are here and Americanized was never as complete or stable as it should have been.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
Comments / 0