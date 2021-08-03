Firefighters continue to battle Hawaii Island’s largest fire

Firefighters appear to have gotten the upper hand on a more than 40,000-acre wildland fire in South Kohala deemed the largest in Hawaii Island history. Measured at over 62.5 square miles, the fire as of press-time Monday had scorched an area nearly the size of the island of Niihau, surpassing Hawaii Island’s largest recorded wildland fire in the late 1990s by more than 7,000 acres. It also grew beyond the size of the most recent brush fire to prompt an evacuation of Waikoloa Village in 2005 when a 25,000-acre blaze came within yards of homes.