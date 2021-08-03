Let’s Talk Food: The Flavor Equation book
Imust have a thousand cookbooks and yet, I always enjoy skimming through new ones. I have been through the deadlines and photo shoots and appreciate all that is involved in putting a cookbook together. Cooking 30 to 40 recipes in one day for the photographer is a lot of work and then, what do you do with all that food when you are done? I remember several years ago when I worked on a cookbook, I dropped all the food I cooked to the Central Fire Station for the firefighters on duty.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
Comments / 0