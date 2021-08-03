Legal Notice To: The last know...

Legal Notice To: The last known owner or owners of the following burial lot located in the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery, town of Otsego, in Otsego County, New York, and all persons having or claiming to have an interest in said burial lots: Robert W. Atwell, Marietta Benjamin, Sarah T. Carr, Elizabeth L. Ellis, Lewis R Ellis, Bessie E. Harter, Harry Hartum, Alfred N. Hecox, Benjamin Jackson, Betsey L. Jackson, William H. Johnson, Amy A Lake, Emily M. Lake, Charles Lewis, Edward Lewis, Hannah Lewis, Algernon W. Metcalf, Janet Milwain, William H Phillips, William N. Potter, David Rawson, Eunice Smith, Mary Smith, Raymond F. Sponenbergh, James J. Thornton. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that (1) the monuments or markers are so badly out of repair or dilapidated as to create a dangerous condition, (2) the persons to whom this notice is addressed must repair or remove said monuments or markers after the third publication of this notice or by October 16, 2021, the Fly Creek Cemetery Association may remove or repair said monuments without further notice to the persons to whom this notice is addressed. If you have any questions they can be directed to: Walter Duesenbery, 607-547-8431 prior to October 16, 2021.