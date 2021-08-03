WeatherTalk: It's time for the Perseid meteor shower

August brings us the annual Perseid meteor shower. This year’s shower promises to be one of the best in recent years. The fun begins on the evening of August 11th, and continues on the following evening of the 12th. The really good news is that the crescent Moon will set just after sunset giving us a moonless night sky to view the Perseids. For those of you who can find really dark skies, there are predictions of up to 100 meteors per hour. For most of us, rates of 60 to 80 meteors per hour are more realistic. The peak of the shower should occur at about 2 a.m. on the 12th.