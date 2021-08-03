Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

DHL Express buys electric cargo planes for U.S. package delivery from start-up Eviation

By Frank Holland, @in/frank-holland-b9657883/, @FrankCNBC
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 12 electric planes will be used for middle-mile transporting packages from major air hubs to smaller markets. The Eviation Alice can carry up to 2,500 pounds at a top speed of 250 mph and can go 500 miles on a single charge. "We're building Alice to fit existing business...

