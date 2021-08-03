Cancel
Kleberg County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio MAXIMUM HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES TODAY OVER THE SOUTHERN COASTAL BEND The combination of expected temperature and relative humidity values will result in maximum Heat Index values between 105 and 109 degrees today, mainly over potions of the southern Coastal Bend. Affected residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Kleberg County, TX
Nueces County, TX
San Patricio County, TX
Texas Cars
