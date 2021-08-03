Cancel
Lauren Alaina announces new album “Sitting Pretty On Top of the World”

By Staff
wbyz94.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Alaina announced the release date for her third full-length studio album, Sitting Pretty on Top of the World, on Sept. 3. The new 12-song collection follows her previous EPs Getting Good and Getting Over Him. Alaina offered fans their first taste of new project by releasing the album’s lead song “It Was Me.” Alaina co-wrote 14 of the album’s 15 tracks, including her current single “Getting Over Him,” which features Jon Pardi.

