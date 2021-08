Aaron Rodgers has officially reported to training camp for the Green Bay Packers, a move that ends a tumultuous 2021 offseason between the two sides. And while it also pushes the issue of Rodgers' future to 2022, the fact remains the Packers will now benefit from having the reigning league MVP on the roster as they try to piece together another special season -- this time potentially ending with a much more positive result. One person who knows both sides of this equation quite well is Mike McCarthy, the current head coach of the Dallas Cowboys having previously led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory with Rodgers at the helm.