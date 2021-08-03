When do businesses need workers compensation insurance?

On the surface, personal injury claims and workers’ compensation claims may appear very similar. You get injured; you file a claim; the claim is processed; and someone compensates you for the injury. Personal injury and workers’ compensation claims do generally follow the same procedures, but they have distinct differences that are worth your consideration. If you’ve recently been in an accident and aren’t sure how you should file for compensation, see how personal injury and workers’ compensation claims differ to get a better idea.