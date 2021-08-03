When do businesses need workers compensation insurance?
In many cases, this coverage is state mandated, so companies need to know when it applies to them. Workers compensation insurance is a type of policy that covers claims related to injuries employees sustain while on the job, including lost wages, medical expenses, rehabilitation, death benefits and more. As such, this type of coverage is typically meant for any company that has employees. It can be quickly and easily obtained from a reputable company such as Embroker.www.liveinsurancenews.com
