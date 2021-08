As the Tokyo Olympics wrap up, thanks to the COVID-19 delay, the Beijing Winter Olympics are just a year away. There is no way to sugarcoat this: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic athletes will be de facto accomplices in police brutality if they take part in the Beijing Olympics. The holding of the 2022 Beijing Olympics not only condones an ongoing genocide—it invites further repression for some of China’s most oppressed populations.