VR headset reverse passthrough demonstrated by Facebook researchers

 3 days ago
This week researchers at Facebook have demonstrated VR headset reverse passthrough technology showcasing a prototype at SIGGRAPH 2021. Facebook Reality Labs researchers Nathan Matsuda, Joel Hegland, and Douglas Lanman, have provided more details on the system including video and images. The illusion of seeing eyes on the outside of the virtual reality headset has been created using a light-field display on the outside of the headset. The microlens array in the system allows multiple observers to correctly see the depth cues no matter which angle they are standing from the VR headset.

