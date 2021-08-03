MPD officer notices fire at local apartment complex, wakes up tenants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire is investigating a fire at a local apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to The Coves Apartments on Yale Road for a fire about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the fire chief on the scene, a Memphis Police Officer was driving by and noticed the fire. He then went door to door to wake up the tenants.

