Memphis, TN

MPD officer notices fire at local apartment complex, wakes up tenants

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire is investigating a fire at a local apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to The Coves Apartments on Yale Road for a fire about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the fire chief on the scene, a Memphis Police Officer was driving by and noticed the fire. He then went door to door to wake up the tenants.

