In an up and down NHL Draft featuring many picks that were all over the board, the New Jersey Devils made two very different choices. The first of which was a kid that almost all Devils fans wanted and fits this team like a glove in Luke Hughes. He has all the tools to be not just good but a legitimate top-two defender on this team. Now the Devils have some legitimate prospects and enough of them that it would be astounding if they did not have a solid core in a year or two. Jack’s reaction to his brother being drafted was a thing of beauty to watch as well and it was just such a natural emotional reaction that it was heartwarming to see. This is something he will clearly never forget and will put deep roots for both players in New Jersey where hopefully they will be staying long term.