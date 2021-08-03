Cancel
Faces to Follow: Amber English and Bret Helton

By Danny Summers danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnglish, a 2008 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School and former gymnast, won the gold medal in skeet at the Tokyo Olympics on July 26 at the Asaka Shooting Range. The 31-year-old native of Colorado Springs, who graduated from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, was near flawless in the opening shotgun event, hitting 56 of 60 targets to set an Olympic record and beat reigning skeet champion Diana Bacosi of Italy by one. English and Bacosi each hit 47 of 50 targets to reach the final and English earned gold by hitting her final 10 attempts while the Italian missed her third shot. English, who is in an Army officer stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., is a member of the World Class Athlete Program. English told reporters in Tokyo that it was the sudden death of her father, Mike, in 2016 and the disappointment of coming up just short of making the U.S. team at the 2012 and 2016 Games that motivated her to win the gold medal. Her father and mother, Ana, were both accomplished shooters. Ana was a four-time All-American in rifle at Eastern Kentucky, while Mike was once an Olympic Training Center resident. Mike was a member of the U.S. Shooting National Team from 1978 to 1988 and a five-time national champion in running target. He served as president of the USA Shooting Board of Directors. Ana joined the board last summer.

gazette.com

