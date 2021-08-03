DHL Express Buys Electric Cargo Planes for U.S. Package Delivery From Start-Up Eviation

Faradair, a United Kingdom-based startup, is developing a multi-role hybrid-electric plane that brings quiet propulsion with a carbon-neutral footprint. The aircraft has a triple box wing configuration that can perform short take-off and landing (STOL) with 18 passengers or five tons of cargo on board. Notably, it can switch between a passenger and cargo set up in just a quarter of an hour. Simple Flying caught up with the company’s managing director, Neil Cloughley, about the need for such an aircraft.