Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Galaxy Buds 2 pairing process gets an odd change

By JC Torres
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OYLX_0bG6uSEV00

Bluetooth might be the standard way for accessories to wirelessly communicate with smartphones, but the technology hasn’t exactly been easy to use or even reliable all the time. In addition to connectivity issues, the pairing process between devices can sometimes be cumbersome and inconvenient, leading to the creation of technologies to ease that pain. Given that context, it’s a bit strange that Samsung is changing what has become a standard process for pairing earbuds into something different and potentially more inconvenient for the Galaxy Buds 2.

Almost all TWS earbuds today pair with smartphones and other audio sources in almost the same way. You take them out of the case and press the buttons on both buds to start the process. Samsung, however, is changing half of that formula specifically for the Galaxy Buds 2 only, and users might be split on whether it’s better or not.

Instead of taking out the buds before pressing their buttons, the updated Galaxy Wearable mobile app tells users to keep them inside the case. You still need to press both buds’ buttons to start the process as usual. The only difference is where the buds are when you do so.

Some might find this new process to be more convenient since they don’t have to hold the buds individually, though it still means you need two hands to start pairing anyway. Nothing will be more convenient than Android Fast Pair, though, which only requires opening the case and having the phone nearby. Hopefully, that will still be the case for the Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung’s next TWS earbuds is expected to debut next week alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Not much has been leaked about the audio accessory, and it will be interesting to see if it has more to bring to the table beyond minor changes.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buds#Android#Tws#Galaxy Wearable#The Galaxy Watch 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

How to Unroot your Android phone

Do you want to root your Android smartphone so you can unleash the true power of your device? Thankfully, the process isn’t as difficult as you may think. But what happens when things change and you find you just don’t use root applications as much as you thought you would? If you’re in a situation like this, unrooting your phone actually makes sense. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to unroot any Android device.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
ElectronicsCNET

Get $30 off Amazon's new Echo Buds

Amazon has been sporadically discounting its second-gen Echo Buds and they're now $90, or $30 off their list price of $120. That's not quite their all-time lowest price. For Amazon Prime Day 2021, they hit $80. But it's still a good deal for a solid set of noise-canceling earbuds with hands-free Alexa capabilities. They're available in black or white.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G gets benchmarked

I looks like the Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G smartphone could be launching some time soon as the handset was recently benchmarked. The new device gets a number of upgrades over the original Galaxy A52 5G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks, the handset was...
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Apple AirPods vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: The battle to be the best

While the Apple AirPods aren’t perfect, there’s no denying their impact on the true wireless earbud market. Nearly every consumer electronics manufacturer has been scrambling to find their answer to the AirPods. Samsung threw its hat in the ring with the bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. With similar pricing and...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specs leak ahead of Unpacked event – and they're very promising

More details about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been leaked ahead of their expected launch on August 11 – and they could be the best Samsung wireless earbuds yet. According to a tweet from leaker SnoopyTech, the true wireless earbuds will come with active noise cancellation, a 28-hour combined battery life, and an IPX7 water resistance rating, which means you could feasibly submerge them in one meter of water for up to thirty minutes without breaking them.
Electronicslifewire.com

How to Put Echo Buds in Pairing Mode

This article explains how to put Echo Buds into pairing mode, including instructions for setting up Echo Buds in the Alexa app. How Do I Get My Amazon Echo Buds Into Pairing Mode?. To get your Echo Buds into pairing mode, the Buds need to be in the case, and...
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Get a refurbished pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live for the cost of a PS5 game

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro may be the company's best earbuds, but the Buds Live hold a special place in many Samsung fans' hearts. For one, they're shaped like beans, which is objectively funny and merits mention literally every time they're brought up. But also, they have a unique fit not offered by other Samsung buds. Right now, you can get a refurbished pair in a number of colors for 70 bucks on eBay.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Buds 2 unofficial unboxing reveals what’s coming next week

Samsung’s upcoming products scheduled for next week may have little left to surprise us, thanks to leaks, but those are still all unofficial and, at times, shady. Nothing beats an official confirmation, of course, but we can also make do with an unofficial hands-on, presuming it’s the real deal. That’s exactly what’s happening with what may be the least spectacular device in the Unpacked event next week, as the Galaxy Buds 2 gets unboxed even before Samsung gets the chance to.
Electronicswccftech.com

Galaxy Buds 2 Leak Spill All The Details Including Pricing and Specs

Perhaps the biggest Unpacked event of this year is less than weeks away, and Samsung is expected to launch a whole heap of new devices, including their latest true-wireless earbuds and a true successor to the original Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Buds 2 should be good, and thanks to WinFuture, we have our first proper info dump on what these earbuds are all about.
Retailtechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 expected to retail in Europe for ~RM751

An increasing number of leaks on the upcoming Samsung product has been popping up in recent weeks. That's normal, as Samsung gears up for the Unpacked event on 11 August 2021. However, it looks like we're going to start seeing price leaks and the Galaxy Buds 2 is the first to be leaked.
Retailxda-developers

Retailer spills the beans on Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Buds 2 pricing

In a little over a week, Samsung will host its next major Galaxy Unpacked event. The company will launch a host of new products at the event, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a ton of leaks about these devices that have revealed pretty much everything from their design to their specifications. Now, just days ahead of the launch, a retailer has revealed the pricing details for three of the upcoming devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy