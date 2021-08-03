Cancel
PepsiCo to sell majority stake in juice business for $3.3 bln - WSJ

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Aug 3 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc will sell its controlling stake in Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands in North America to private equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

It will retain a 39% stake in the new joint venture in a deal valued at roughly $4.5 billion, the report here said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The beverage giant and PAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

