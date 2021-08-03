Cancel
Guan Chenchen wins balance beam gold at the Tokyo Olympics as Simone Biles claims bronze

By George Ramsay
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
China's Guan Chenchen won gold in the women's balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics as US gymnastics star Simone Biles overcame mental health challenges to claim a bronze.

