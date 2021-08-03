Cancel
Ohio State

What to watch for in Ohio’s special election primaries

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of special election primaries in Ohio on Tuesday will put the spotlight on tough questions facing both parties ahead of next year’s midterm elections. In the state’s heavily Democratic 11th Congressional District, centered in Cleveland, voters are poised to choose between a progressive champion with close ties to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and a moderate county party leader backed by the national establishment.

